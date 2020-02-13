Funding Round Open For Local Creative Projects

Artists and creatives around the region will have the first of two opportunities this year to secure funding for projects that promote diversity and community participation in the arts.

Applications are now open for the Creative Communities Funding Scheme which supports Tairāwhiti projects in a range of arts and cultural opportunities.

The scheme by Creative New Zealand and administered by Gisborne District Council invests $42,000 into projects in Tairāwhiti each year.

“The fund aims to support as many opportunities as possible for our community and particularly young people to learn, enjoy and experience a multitude of local art, artists and performances,” says funding and contracts advisor Jade Baty.

“A number of people and groups have already delivered some amazing projects, showcasing the talent, culture and diversity we have in Tairāwhiti.”

Last year funding supported the Gisborne Homeschool Group theatre production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Smash Palace facilitated the East by NorthEast (ExNE) project to film, record and promote a collaboration of local musicians with Creative Community’s funds, and over summer funding also supported the Te Araroa Progressive Association to host a pop-up artist venue.

Application forms, criteria and further information on activities that may be funded under the scheme are available online and from council offices in Fitzherbert Street and Te Puia Springs.

Applications for the first round of funding close 5pm, Friday 28 February. The next funding round takes place in August.

