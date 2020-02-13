Name Release: Mahoe, Taranaki, Crash
Thursday, 13 February 2020, 5:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the man who died
yesterday following a crash at the intersection of Opunake
Road and Rowan Road, Mahoe, Taranaki.
He was Hamuera
Taiawa, 21, of Mahoe.
Police continue to investigate
the circumstances of the
crash.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations