Rolleston Fire

A fire burning between Rolleston and Christchurch is now contained.

Crews were called to the fire on Waterholes Road, near Main South Road at 4.30 this afternoon.

It quickly spread across 40 hectares and up to 21 appliances and four helicopters worked to contain the fire.

Incident Controller Mike Johns says crews did an amazing job.

"At one stage up to 10 properties were at risk, and we managed to protect all of them.

"Although a double garage and a hay-barn were lost in the fire."

Johns says while the fire is now contained, crews will be there for throughout the night."

The dry weather coupled with strong winds caused this fire to spread quickly, and crews will remain overnight to ensure we stay on top of it."

