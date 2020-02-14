A Section Of State Highway 2 In Tauranga From Bethlehem To Judea Will Remain Closed Today

A large section of State Highway 2 is expected to be remain closed today following a firearms incident in Tauranga .

An earlier statement said the closure was in the harbour bridge area.

However the closure begins at the Moffat Road roundabout in Bethlehem and ends near the CBD.

Residents in the Bethlehem area heading to the Cameron Road or Elizabeth Street areas, or toward the harbour bridge, will need to travel via State Highway 29 (the toll road), or via Brookfield.

Diversions are in place, however motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

