Out In The Park, Saturday 22 Feb 2020

Out in the Park, Wellington’s famous annual Queer Fair since 1986 is back once again, on Saturday 22 Feb 2020!



Starting at 10.00am in Waitangi Park, Out in the Park is renowned for its free entertainment, with talented local singers, drag queens and kings, comedians, and circus performers taking the stage. It is a chance to celebrate community diversity with family and friends and everyone is welcome.

With over 70+ stalls selling everything from clothing and jewellery to food and beverages, there is something for everyone at the Out in the Park fair.

The entertainment flows steady throughout the full day with a lineup brimming with local talent, and don’t leave your fur-child out of your Pride celebrations – enter your doggie companion in the Pooches in the Park Dog Show and have the chance to win great prizes!

Chair of Wellington Pride Festival Inc, Roxy Coervers ( speaking on behalf of the organising committee) says “We on the committee for Wellington Pride Festival Inc have been truly honoured and privileged to have had played our role in creating a diverse, inclusive and celebratory annual Wellington Pride Festival | Tū Whakahīhī e Te Whanganui- ā-Tara.

This year will see an incredible assortment of events which represent, promote and celebrate a variety of values we strongly believe are essential to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Diversity, inclusiveness, and respect have been strong themes throughout our planning and the festival events and we can’t wait to share these with you all.”

The Wellington Pride Festival - Tū Whakahīihī e Te Whanganui-ā-Tara will take place in various venues around Wellington throughout the week, with most festival events free and accessible to all.



