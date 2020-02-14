Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Out In The Park, Saturday 22 Feb 2020

Friday, 14 February 2020, 10:34 am
Press Release: Out in the Park

Out in the Park, Wellington’s famous annual Queer Fair since 1986 is back once again, on Saturday 22 Feb 2020!


Starting at 10.00am in Waitangi Park, Out in the Park is renowned for its free entertainment, with talented local singers, drag queens and kings, comedians, and circus performers taking the stage. It is a chance to celebrate community diversity with family and friends and everyone is welcome.

With over 70+ stalls selling everything from clothing and jewellery to food and beverages, there is something for everyone at the Out in the Park fair.

The entertainment flows steady throughout the full day with a lineup brimming with local talent, and don’t leave your fur-child out of your Pride celebrations – enter your doggie companion in the Pooches in the Park Dog Show and have the chance to win great prizes!

Chair of Wellington Pride Festival Inc, Roxy Coervers ( speaking on behalf of the organising committee) says “We on the committee for Wellington Pride Festival Inc have been truly honoured and privileged to have had played our role in creating a diverse, inclusive and celebratory annual Wellington Pride Festival | Tū Whakahīhī e Te Whanganui- ā-Tara.

This year will see an incredible assortment of events which represent, promote and celebrate a variety of values we strongly believe are essential to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Diversity, inclusiveness, and respect have been strong themes throughout our planning and the festival events and we can’t wait to share these with you all.”

The Wellington Pride Festival - Tū Whakahīihī e Te Whanganui-ā-Tara will take place in various venues around Wellington throughout the week, with most festival events free and accessible to all.
 

Wellington Pride Festival website -

https://www.wellingtonpridefestival.org.nz

Out in the Park FB Event -

https://www.facebook.com/events/422667291783646/

Pooches in the Park FB Event -

https://www.facebook.com/events/488133832101008/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Out in the Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 