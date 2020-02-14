Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sea Lion And Pup Hit By Vehicle In Coastal Otago

Friday, 14 February 2020, 11:07 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is appealing for information following the tragic death of a rāpoka/New Zealand sea lion mum and pup on a Coastal Otago road on Wednesday night.

Eight-year-old Matariki and her one-month-old pup were struck by a vehicle as they crossed Kaka Point Road near Balclutha. At the time of the accident, Matariki was likely taking her pup to a new spot to rest and may have been nursing the pup on the road.

Both Matariki and her pup were found badly injured by a passing motorist who notified DOC. Sadly, the pup has since died and due to her severe injuries Matariki was euthanised by a vet yesterday.

DOC Murihiku Operations Manager, John McCarroll says Matariki was much loved by the local community and the two deaths are a tragic loss for the New Zealand sea lion population.

“Matariki was gifted her name by local whanau. She was a taonga of the sea lion population at Kaka Point. Over the years she had developed a habit of giving birth to pups in unique places such as under a crib or in a farmer’s shed.”

Te Rūnaka o Awarua kaiwhakahaere Dean Whaanga says rāpoka are a taonga species for Ngāi Tahu and Matariki will be greatly missed.

“Our whanau are saddened by our loss of Matariki and her pup. She had a special place in our hearts.”

DOC is encouraging the driver of the vehicle that hit Matariki to come forward or for witnesses to contact the Murihiku DOC office on 03-211 2400.

“We understand accidents happen, but its important people inform DOC if they do hit native wildlife. All New Zealand sea lions are named, tagged and well known within their community. This is a huge loss for Kaka Point residents,” says John McCarroll.

“By talking to the driver we’re hoping to understand more about what has happened and identify ways of protecting sea lions from accidents like this in the future.

“This is a timely reminder; we are sharing our coastal roads with wildlife and vehicles need to slow down.”

“It’s important we remember to keep an eye out for other native wildlife on the roads such as korora/little blue penguins and kekeno/New Zealand fur seals which can cross the road at any time.

The New Zealand sea lion is classified as “Nationally Vulnerable”. Ninety eight percent of breeding occurs on Campbell and the Auckland Islands, but there are also small populations on the lower South Island and Stewart Island. Kaka Point is home to six other known breeding sea lions and pups.

“Matariki has previously given birth to two other pups who have since returned to the area. Rāpoka are local personalities within the wider community and this tragic loss will be felt by us all.

“We are hoping Matariki’s first born, Jade will have a pup of her own this year and it will be up to her to carry on Matariki’s whakapapa,” says John McCarroll.

People can report sick, injured or dead wildlife by calling the DOC emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 