Emergency Management Southland Keeping Watch On Weather

This is an official message from Emergency Management Southland.

Emergency Management Southland is continuing to prepare for rain as a result of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Uesi.

The system had been sitting off the coast of Australia and was likely to track towards the lower South Island on Sunday but appears to be losing its strength, Emergency Management Southland controller Bruce Halligan said.

“It seems to be weakening. It will rain, but at this stage it appears that levels won’t cause significant problems for us. We will keep monitoring how things develop,” he said.

“We’re still planning some contingencies and have been looking at temporary strengthening of stop banks in key locations.”

© Scoop Media

