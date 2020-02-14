Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update Following Fatal Police Shooting, Tauranga

Friday, 14 February 2020, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor:

Police are continuing to investigate following a fatal Police shooting in Tauranga yesterday.

Around 7:40pm last night Police were at the intersection of Bellevue and Otumoetai Roads when they spotted a vehicle wanted in relation to the double homicide in Omanawa on Tuesday 11 February.

Police followed the vehicle onto Millers Road, where they activated their lights and sirens indicating for the driver to stop.

The vehicle kept driving onto Carmichael Road, where the driver leaned out of the vehicle and fired a volley of shots at the two Police vehicles who were following.

The offender continued to fire shots as he drove away.

At one stage he stopped his vehicle, got out, took deliberate aim at Police and fired another volley of shots.

He then got back into his vehicle and drove back towards SH 2, firing further shots at Police as he drove.

Around 7:46pm, as the vehicle approached the intersection of SH 2 and 15th Avenue, more shots were fired at Police, at which point Police returned fire.

In the exchange the offending driver was wounded and his vehicle slowed to a stop.

The officers moved forward and called for medical assistance, however the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thankfully no members of the public or Police officers were injured in the incident.

A section of SH 2 remains closed today for a scene examination.

We appreciate the ongoing patience from the community while this work is underway.

This was an incredibly dynamic situation for the officers involved, who are being supported and will be stood down from duty for a period of time as is standard in these situations.

I know this will have been very frightening for those who may have seen or heard the incident.

Our ultimate responsibility as Police officers is to keep the community safe – and that includes ourselves and our fellow officers.

A fatal shooting is an outcome nobody wants, however if people present firearms to us or other members of the public, we will respond accordingly, with the appropriate degree of force necessary to ensure staff and public safety.

We will be continuing our reassurance patrols around the Western Bay so that our communities are safe and feel safe.

The IPCA have been notified of this incident and our own Critical Incident Investigation is also underway.

The death will also be referred to the Coroner.

If anyone has any concerns or any information which can assist Police we ask them to get in contact with us on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who has immediate concerns for their safety or the safety of others should call 111.

