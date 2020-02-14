Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Retirement Industry Forum To Explore Sector Potential

Friday, 14 February 2020, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

A Retirement Industry Forum being held in Kāpiti on Monday will outline the contribution the sector makes and the opportunities the aged care sector offers the district, as well as exploring some of the challenges that need addressing.

The aged care and support sector is a major contributor to the Kāpiti economy, contributing $95.7m to GDP in 2018 and making up 7.9 per cent of jobs in the district.

The Forum will provide the opportunity to hear about developments, opportunities and challenges in the sector from a range of perspectives.

Kāpiti District Mayor K Gurunathan says the sector has long been important to the Kapiti District.

“This is a very important industry for Kāpiti and has been a major contributor of jobs and income for many years,” Mayor Gurunathan says. “In the last decade the health care and social assistance sector has created 852 additional jobs and added $68m to the economy.

“As a Council we are keen to support the local sector to continue to innovate and make the most of the ‘silver economy’ while caring for older generations, and solve some of the challenges the industry faces, particularly with housing and professional pathways.

“The Forum will offer information and insights from a range of perspectives and the opportunity for sector networking.”

Council Health and Seniors portfolio holder Martin Halliday says there is a growing focus on the retirement industry and community as a whole.

“We’re partnering with Kāpiti Greypower in the development of an approach to make our district more age friendly,” Mr Halliday says.

“We’re excited about this project and using the World Health Organisation’s model of ‘Age Friendly Communities’ to provide the foundation for this work. The Council is looking forward to formally adopting this approach later in the year.

“Our older population has a lot to offer, whether it’s skills that could be used in the job market, mentoring of younger people or valuable experience and knowledge to share.”

The Forum is supported by the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce and its Chair Jacinda Thorn says it will be a valuable discussion.

“It’s a growing sector and we need to make the most of the opportunities it presents,” she says.

The Retirement Industry Forum is being held at the Newhanga Community Centre from 3-5pm on Monday February 17.

Speakers include former Prime Minister Jim Bolger and Retirement Village Association Executive Director John Collyns.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 