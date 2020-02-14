Retirement Industry Forum To Explore Sector Potential

A Retirement Industry Forum being held in Kāpiti on Monday will outline the contribution the sector makes and the opportunities the aged care sector offers the district, as well as exploring some of the challenges that need addressing.

The aged care and support sector is a major contributor to the Kāpiti economy, contributing $95.7m to GDP in 2018 and making up 7.9 per cent of jobs in the district.

The Forum will provide the opportunity to hear about developments, opportunities and challenges in the sector from a range of perspectives.

Kāpiti District Mayor K Gurunathan says the sector has long been important to the Kapiti District.

“This is a very important industry for Kāpiti and has been a major contributor of jobs and income for many years,” Mayor Gurunathan says. “In the last decade the health care and social assistance sector has created 852 additional jobs and added $68m to the economy.

“As a Council we are keen to support the local sector to continue to innovate and make the most of the ‘silver economy’ while caring for older generations, and solve some of the challenges the industry faces, particularly with housing and professional pathways.

“The Forum will offer information and insights from a range of perspectives and the opportunity for sector networking.”

Council Health and Seniors portfolio holder Martin Halliday says there is a growing focus on the retirement industry and community as a whole.

“We’re partnering with Kāpiti Greypower in the development of an approach to make our district more age friendly,” Mr Halliday says.

“We’re excited about this project and using the World Health Organisation’s model of ‘Age Friendly Communities’ to provide the foundation for this work. The Council is looking forward to formally adopting this approach later in the year.

“Our older population has a lot to offer, whether it’s skills that could be used in the job market, mentoring of younger people or valuable experience and knowledge to share.”

The Forum is supported by the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce and its Chair Jacinda Thorn says it will be a valuable discussion.

“It’s a growing sector and we need to make the most of the opportunities it presents,” she says.

The Retirement Industry Forum is being held at the Newhanga Community Centre from 3-5pm on Monday February 17.

Speakers include former Prime Minister Jim Bolger and Retirement Village Association Executive Director John Collyns.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

