Waitemata Police Investigating Incidents In Hobsonville Point

Waitemata Police are releasing CCTV images as part of our enquiries into three recent incidents where inappropriate comments were made to women in Hobsonville Point.

On Tuesday 28th January, a man has made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to a woman who was walking on Bomb Point Drive at around 6.30am.

Shortly after at around 6.45am, another woman was walking on the Hobsonville Point Coastal Walkway when a man has also made similar comments.

On Monday 3rd February, a woman was walking on Bomb Point Drive at around 6.45am when she was approached by a man. As the woman walked away she saw the man carry out an indecent act before he yelled out inappropriate comments at her.

Police attended and carried out area enquiries at the time but the offender was not located.

Police believe the three incidents involve the same offender, who is described by the women as being a male aged between 18 to late 20’s, either Maori or Pacific Island ethnicity and wearing black clothing.

Police are releasing CCTV images of a man seen on Bomb Point Drive on the morning of January 28 who we believe can assist our enquiries. The man is pictured wearing a black jumper, shorts, a cap and is carrying an over-the-shoulder bag.

Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small says people who know this individual will recognise him or his clothing and we need them to contact Police.

“We understand that these types of incidents can be alarming for our local community but we want to reassure the public that Police are treating these incidents seriously. We have increased our patrols in the area and we ask anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour to call 111 immediately.”

Anyone with information about these incidents or the man pictured in the CCTV images is asked to contact Henderson Police by phoning 105 – quoting file number 200128/3230. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

