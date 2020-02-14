Collision Between A Vehicle And A Child - Crash - Memorial Drive, Hamilton - Waikato
Friday, 14 February 2020, 4:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were advised of a collision between a vehicle and
a child at about 3pm today on Memorial Drive in
Hamilton.
The child was transported to Waikato
Hospital for treatment.
Memorial Drive is currently
closed while Police complete a scene examination.
It
is expected to remain closed until about
5.30pm.
Diversions are in
place.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations