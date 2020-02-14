Collision Between A Vehicle And A Child - Crash - Memorial Drive, Hamilton - Waikato

Police were advised of a collision between a vehicle and a child at about 3pm today on Memorial Drive in Hamilton.

The child was transported to Waikato Hospital for treatment.

Memorial Drive is currently closed while Police complete a scene examination.

It is expected to remain closed until about 5.30pm.

Diversions are in place.

