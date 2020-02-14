UPDATE: Arrest In Wairoa Overnight
Friday, 14 February 2020, 4:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 29-year-old Black Power Frasertown prospect who was
arrested last night following a short fleeing driver
incident and foot chase has appeared in Gisborne District
Court this afternoon.
He was remanded in custody to
reappear in court on 3
March.
© Scoop Media
