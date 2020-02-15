Emergency Services Are Responding To A Serious Crash In Ranana -
One person has died following a serious crash on Morikau
Road, Ranana.
Three people have a range of moderate to
minor injuries.
Police were alerted to the single car
crash at 2:53 this morning.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been
notified.
