Emergency Services Are At The Scene Of A Serious Crash On Forest Hill Road, Henderson
Saturday, 15 February 2020, 12:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were alerted to the single vehicle crash between
Parrs Cross Road and Pine Avenue at around
10:50am.
Initial indications state two people are
seriously injured.
One of them is reportedly
trapped.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the area if possible or expect
delays.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations