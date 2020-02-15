State Highway 57 In Shannon - Serious Crash On SH57, Road Closed - Central
Saturday, 15 February 2020, 8:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway
57 in Shannon.
The crash involving a car and a truck
was reported around 4pm.
Early reports indicate one
person is seriously injured.
The road is closed and
traffic is being diverted from Shannon to
Foxton.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
