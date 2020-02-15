Serious Crash On Forest Hill Road - Update - Serious Crash, Henderson - Waitematā
Saturday, 15 February 2020, 8:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following this morning's serious
crash on Forest Hill Road, Henderson.
The road has
since reopened to traffic.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash will
continue.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations