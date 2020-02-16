State Highway 57 In Shannon - Update: Serious Crash On SH57 - Central
Sunday, 16 February 2020, 12:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Feb 15
One person has died following this evening's
serious crash on State Highway 57 in Shannon.
The road
has since reopened to traffic.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash will
continue.
© Scoop Media
