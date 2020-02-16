Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Helping Farmers Catch A Break.

Sunday, 16 February 2020, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The opportunity to get off the farm, learn to surf and have some fun has proven to be a simple but successful formula to relieving stress for a growing number of farmers around New Zealand.

Thanks to Gisborne Bayleys agent Stephen Thomson, a long time surfer who puts himself more in the “average” than “brilliant” category of surfing ability, more farmers around New Zealand have been introduced to the joy of the sport.

Stephen felt compelled to introduce farmers to the sport after much time spent as a farm consultant in the Gisborne region.

“I was very much dealing day to day with farmers who were experiencing the stress and demands that their business brings. Seeing the statistics about farmers’ mental health which are not good- it got me fired up to thing there must be something I could do about it.”

He was also inspired by a Netflix documentary he watched called “Resurface”.

It is the story of a Marine veteran who had come close to taking his own life before he tried surfing, a sport he found some solace in. He came upon it through Operation Surf, a surf therapy group for army veterans.

It inspired Stephen to think about how he could apply the same approach to farmers who as a group are socially isolated, under pressure and often lacking a healthy outlet for stress.

Working with Gisborne Boardriders’ Club Stephen managed to line up some keen coaches, boards and wetsuits for the farmers to use, and some sponsorship support from Bayleys and Ballance Agrinutrients.

A year on the initiative has expanded to Mount Maunganui, Gore Bay in North Canterbury and Sumner near Christchurch.

“Before I committed to it I put a few feelers out, and knew there were some older farmers out there who had surfed, and maybe lost the passion or time for it.”

He knew if he got a handful of farmers on the first day just over a year ago, he’d be happy.

“Instead I got 25.”

The surfing is a fun, refreshing change after a day spent on the farm. But Stephen also knows it offers the farmers the opportunity to socialise in a different environment, sharing experiences as a group of learners, learning something knew and getting their minds off the usual demands farming brings.

“That is even more so over the summer when things have been so dry, and you’ve got that extra level of stress dealing with keeping your animals well fed.”

He says he’s been impressed with the level of skill the groups have developed.

“We have a few white water warriors who are happy just to be that. But we also have ome guys who kept surfing last winter after we finished, and they are getting fussy about their waves now!”

Sam Hain farms in the hill country 50km west of Gisborne and for him every Tuesday evening over summer holds special significance.

It’s his chance to head to the coast and get into the water with the Surfing for Farmers group, leaving the heat and stress of the hill country behind for a few hours.

“I started just over a year ago when Stephen kicked off with it, my wife thought it would be a good thing for me to do. Often when you live somewhere like this, you don’t always do the things that are on your doorstep.”

A year on Sam says he’d never claim to be a competition standard surfer, but his skills have got better thanks in part to having some good instructors.

“I absolutely love it, and feel more confident about going out, it’s a great thing to do.”

The groups are meeting once a week through the summer, although this year Stephen says that may be extended further into autumn.

“We finish off with a barbeque and a few beers and a catch up. Right now it’s pretty dry through much of the North Island, so for some of the younger farmers who have just started their farming careers, it’s a chance to talk to a few older guys who have been through it, and pick up a few ideas on coping with it.”

Farming aside it is the waves that are drawing the farmers back to the coast for some stress therapy and a social catch up.

Stephen has not rule out some sort of inter-regional farmer’s surf competition as the surf students become more adept.

“And there has even been talk about a farmers surf trip to Bali.”

Anyone interested in the group can check it out on its Facebook page – surfing for farmers.

ENDS>>

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 