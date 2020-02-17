Two Girls Missing In Wainuiomata

Wellington Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Zeta and 12-year-old Liberty.

Both girls were last seen around 8.45pm yesterday at their home address in Wainuiomata.

Zeta was last seen wearing black jeans and a black cropped top and Liberty was wearing a black hoodie.

Police have concerns for their wellbeing due to their ages and ask that anyone who may have seen them to get in touch immediately.

If you can assist, please contact Wellington Police on 105 quoting file number 200216/0584.

