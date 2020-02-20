Road Down To One Lane, Expect Delays - Crash On Glasnevin Road, Hurunui - Canterbury
Police are
responding to a crash on Glasnevin Road in
Hurunui. The crash involving a truck and a tanker was
reported at around 8am. Early reports indicate one
person has sustained moderate injuries. Currently the
road is down to one lane and traffic is expected to be
slow. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
Police are responding to a crash on Glasnevin Road in Hurunui.
The crash involving a truck and a tanker was reported at around 8am.
Early reports indicate one person has sustained moderate injuries.
Currently the road is down to one lane and traffic is expected to be slow.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.