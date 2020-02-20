Road Down To One Lane, Expect Delays - Crash On Glasnevin Road, Hurunui - Canterbury

Currently the road is down to one lane and traffic is expected to be slow.

Police are responding to a crash on Glasnevin Road in Hurunui. The crash involving a truck and a tanker was reported at around 8am. Early reports indicate one person has sustained moderate injuries. Currently the road is down to one lane and traffic is expected to be slow. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

