Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Onehunga Festival - Celebrating Summer In Onehunga

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 11:25 am
Press Release: Onehunga Festival

Onehunga’s annual summer festival returns to the Onehunga Bay Reserve on Beachcroft Avenue this Saturday 22 February. The festival, which runs from 10.30am to 3.00pm, is a fun family day out and all the entertainment and activities are completely free.

A wide range of amusements for all members of the family include a 10-metre high climbing wall, water rollers, bouncy castles, a mobile farmyard with pony rides, badge making, stencil tattoos, face painting, balloon twisting and on-water activities like kayaking and sailing.

The high energy entertainment line-up includes popular covers band White Chapel Jak who bring a funky approach to songs we all know and love, Cook Island dance troupe Anuanua and Bollywood dance group, Khottey Sikkey. Beat boxing champion, King Homeboy will host the event and impress the audience with his legendary beat boxing.

Onehunga Bites pop-up eatery, which launched last year, is the main food and beverage offering at the Festival. It includes tastes from some of Onehunga’s top cafes and bakeries in affordable $5 portions.

Onehunga Business Association Event Manager Angela Corbett says “The Onehunga Festival is such a great event for the local community and with so many free amusements, diverse entertainment and food, retail and community stalls there will be something for the whole family to enjoy.”

The Onehunga Festival is proudly bought to you by the Onehunga Business Association, the Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board, Panuku Development Auckland, Transpower, Dress Smart, The Trusts Community Fund, Four Winds Foundation, Mercury, Maungakiekie MP Denise Lee and Ray White Epsom’s Suzanne Thomas.

The Festival receives support from Onehunga Community Patrol, Onehunga Community News and Jackson Industries.

To find out more see www.onehunga.net.nz/onehunga-festival.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Onehunga Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 