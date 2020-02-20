Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Shares Final Bus Review Plans

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington Regional Council detailed the final part of its bus network review for Kāpiti Coast, Wairarapa, Porirua and the Hutt Valley at today’s Transport Committee meeting.

Councillor Roger Blakeley, Transport Committee Chair, described the process as robust and a heartfelt commitment to communities across the region.

“It’s an ambitious plan but we’re taking what we learned from the successful city engagements to make sure we hear from the widest range of people in the community including passengers, drivers, and people who have no real alternatives to public transport,” says Cr Blakeley.

Feedback received by Greater Wellington through its contact centre, social media channels, and community and council forums since July 2018 will also help inform the review. In analysing the complaints data for the Kāpiti Coast, Wairarapa, Porirua and Hutt Valley less than five per cent of complaints received since July 2018 related to network issues.

“It’s important for us to iron out the remaining network design issues. We want to make sure we are connecting the right communities to each other, that buses have the right balance of frequency and that we have the right mix of direct services to help people get to where they need to go,” says Cr Blakeley.

Community engagement is scheduled to take place between 23 March and 17 April 2020 and will include community drop in sessions, focus groups and online surveys. The final findings will be reported to the Transport Committee in June 2020.

Following findings from its Wellington City bus network review in December 2019, Greater Wellington started rolling out an aggressive schedule of activity in January 2020 which has seen a reduction in forced transfers, more direct services, the reinstatement of suspended services and more reliability through additional peak and shoulder peak services.

“Once we have all the findings back for Kāpiti Coast, Wairarapa, Porirua and the Hutt Valley we will act just as swiftly and put in place any changes that need to happen to give passengers a better journey,” says Cr Blakeley.

The cost of the engagement process will come from existing budgets allocated to the Post Implementation Review and Metlink customer experience.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 