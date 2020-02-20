Richmond Road, Richmond - Crash On Richmond Road, Expect Delays - Southern
Thursday, 20 February 2020, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on Richmond
Road in Richmond.
The crash involving a truck and a
car was reported at 1.15pm.
Early reports indicate no
injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place via Seven Mile Road and State Highwyay
83.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
