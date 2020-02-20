Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bush Cycle Tour Caters For All

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Destination Wairarapa

Seldom is there an event that goes the extra mile to ensure that all ages and abilities are catered for as does the Bush Cycle Tour.

Starting and finishing at the iconic Mangatainoka Brewery, just north of Pahiatua, it has been a regular on the calendar for two decades.

Perhaps its continued popularity has something to do with the fact that the whole family can participate, with this year no exception.

And, just in case some of the loyal followers might have become a little too familiar with the route, organisers have come up with a new course which they reckon is not only better, but safer for all riders as well.

Local Pahiatua businessman Kevin Laskey sponsors and organises the event in conjunction with the Pahiatua Lions Club.

The 2020 tour, scheduled for Saturday 14 March, comprises of 5 km, 15 km, 40 km, 80 km and 125 km rides. All the rides avoid the main road.

The 5 km race is perfect for kids and gives them a great opportunity to experience cycle racing, Kevin says. All kids go with a free adult.

The 40 km leg is perfect for the e-bike owners out there, and the longer stages will see cyclists take a return route via Alferton/Pongaroa.

With 1,500 metres of climbing in the 125km ride it will be a super tough riding, but Kevin says he challenges keen cyclists to find a better, quieter and safer route.

“The new routes are fantastic, specially the big ridem, and if we see more than 20 vehicles throughout the 125 km I would be very surprised,” he says.

Kevin is anticipating strong interest from top competitive riders for the 125 km route.

As is the case with any event that is connected to the Mangatainoka Brewery, there will be loads of fun and family-friendly activities to enjoy, oh, and of course, lots of epic prizes up for grabs.

PTO

THE BUSH CYCLE TOUR:

Saturday 14 March

Registrations close 8 March.

 

