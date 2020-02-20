Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wainuiomata Heartland Ride Gets Green Light

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

A new on-road cycle touring route through Wainuiomata has been given provisional approval after a successful application to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for a Heartland Ride through Wainuiomata.

It will join the Ngā Haeranga New Zealand Cycle Trail network of Heartland Rides that are designed to link urban centres, transport hubs and other key tourist attractions.

The 28km trail will start at the Orongorongo River car park at the end of Coast Road, go through Wainuiomata, over the Te Hikoi Arawera / Wainuiomata Hill Shared Pathway and connect to the Hutt River Trail.

Mayor Campbell Barry, a keen cyclist, is excited about the route.

“We’re extremely lucky, we have a great natural environment – we have valleys, forests, coasts, rivers and hills and an abundance of opportunities for walking and cycling.

“It’s fantastic that our walk and cycle network is growing and opportunities like the Heartland Ride illustrate our commitment to making the city attractive to our community, visitors and to businesses.”

Transport Agency Director of Regional Relationships, Emma Speight, says the route is great news for the region.

“We’re providing funding to help establish the route as a Heartland Ride, working together with our partners at Hutt City Council.

“Making this route part of the New Zealand Cycle Trail as a Heartland Ride will have a positive impact on local businesses, connect the many outdoor recreation activities and attractions that Wainuiomata has to offer and raise the profile of Wainuiomata as a destination,” Speight said.

Hutt City Council is working towards opening the trail mid-year after a series of small safety improvements are made - including signage and road edge improvements.

Senior Project Engineer Simon Cager says working with the community and Love Wainuiomata to get the trail up and running has been a great partnership.

“The route, although it already exists, is still going to need some work to make it fit for purpose. We’re currently scoping a number of safety enhancements and seeking input from road users and the community.”

This Heartland Ride will be a NZCT Grade 3-4 trail as another on-road and in-land option alongside the long term vision of Remutaka Cycle Trail being a loop ride right around the Remutaka Range via Eastbourne.

