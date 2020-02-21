One-way Traffic System Approved For Titirangi Domain

Council today approved a one-way traffic system for Titirangi Domain to be implemented over the next two years.

A 30km speed limit will be put in place over the length of the one-way system as a safety measure, along with distinct separation of vehicle and pedestrian lanes.

This system will run from Queens Drive to Titirangi Drive for all vehicle traffic.

This decision follows extensive consultation and engagement as part of the Titirangi Reserve Management Plan.

Council led an online survey of community aspirations for the Titirangi Summit Redevelopment project, which showed 72 percent of people agreed the road should become one-way.

Turnaround areas for vehicles, traffic calming measures, road marking, retaining walls and signage will be installed to enable the one-way system.

Once these works are completed over the next 18 months, Council will need to amend the traffic and parking bylaw to legalise it.

Implementation of the $650,000 proposal will align with existing budgets and the Titirangi Summit Redevelopment project.

A joint Ngati Oneone and Council application to the government’s Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) saw $6.1m committed to redevelop a multi-use facility on the summit to achieve community and cultural outcomes.

Council and Ngati Oneone will work in partnership to provide a destination for observation, education and tourism that incorporates matauranga Maori and telling the history of the maunga.

