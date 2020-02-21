Water Rescue, Marine Parade, Napier
Emergency services are currently responding to a water incident off Marine Parade, Napier.
A person was reported to be in difficulty in the water around 3.40pm.
A helicopter has been dispatched.
There is no further information available at this stage.