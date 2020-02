Search For Missing Swimmer At Waihi Beach

The search for a swimmer who got into difficulty in the sea at Waihi Beach yesterday has resumed this morning.

Police were advised at about 12.40pm yesterday that the teenage male had reportedly been caught in a rip.

The teenager had been part of a group swimming in the area.

Searchers, including Waihi Beach Lifeguard members, are using inflatable rescue boats to search the area today.

Updates will be provided when available.

