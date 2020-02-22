Serious Crash – Tahuna, Waikato

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Morrinsville-Tahuna Road between Paeroa-Tahuna Road and Quine Road.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported to Police around 10:35am.

Initial reports are that there have been serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit is attending.

The road is closed and diversions will be in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

