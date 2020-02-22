Serious Crash – Tahuna, Waikato
Saturday, 22 February 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash on
Morrinsville-Tahuna Road between Paeroa-Tahuna Road and
Quine Road.
The crash, involving two vehicles, was
reported to Police around 10:35am.
Initial reports are
that there have been serious injuries and the Serious Crash
Unit is attending.
The road is closed and diversions
will be in place.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations