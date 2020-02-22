Police Are Responding To A Serious Crash On Cambridge Road, Near Cambridge
Saturday, 22 February 2020, 6:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services were alerted to the truck vs car crash
between Kaipaki Road and Matos Segedin Drive at around
5:40pm.
Initial indications state there are serious
injuries.
The road is closed and motorists are asked
to avoid the area if possible or expect
delays.
ENDS
