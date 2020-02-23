Update: Search For Missing Swimmer At Waihi Beach Resumes
Sunday, 23 February 2020, 11:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The search for the missing swimmer who got into
difficulty at Waihi Beach on Friday 21 February has resumed
again today.
The teenage boy reportedly got caught in
a rip.
Today’s search will once again be assisted by
Waihi Beach Lifeguards using inflatable rescue boats and jet
skis.
