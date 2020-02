Update - Fatal Crash, SH3 Near Mangakowhai Road, Piopio - Waikato

One person has died following the serious crash on SH3 near Mangakowhai Road, Piopio today.

The crash was reported to Police around 12:40pm.

Another person sustained serious injuries.

SH3 remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene, with diversions in place at Ruru Street, Piopio to the south, and Tikitiki Road to the north.

Police thank motorists for their patience.

© Scoop Media