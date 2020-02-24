Kāpiti’s Heritage Protected By Council Funding

Sites of historic and natural significance stretching across the district from Paekakariki to Ōtaki are among 12 projects granted financial assistance from the latest Kāpiti Coast District Council Heritage Fund.

The Fund aims to assist and actively encourage landowners and members of the local community to manage, protect and enhance heritage features throughout the district including ecological, geological, historical and cultural sites.

The maximum total grant allocated under the scheme is $5,000.

Among the projects that will benefit from the fund are:

· The maintenance of the animal control network that protects the 17.3ha ‘Waterfall Road Bush’, and ongoing research into changes in the resident beetle population.

· Supporting Steam Inc to repair and paint the side of the wooden freight shed used by the U.S. Marines during World War II, which is visible from State Highway One.

· The promotion of work being undertaken to conserve an historic rotunda dormitory at the former Ōtaki Children’s Health Camp which was originally constructed during WW1 for soldiers convalescing at King George V Military Hospital in Rotorua.

· The continued restoration and protection of ‘The Kainga’, a Te Horo cottage which has links dating back to the district’s early whaling history and that may be one of the oldest buildings in the Wellington region.

“The selfless, hard work done by property owners across Kāpiti to restore and protect our rare natural wetlands and forests is truly visionary and very much appreciated, as is the volunteer work done to protect our heritage buildings like the Otaki health camp rotunda,” says Grants Allocation Committee Chairperson Councillor Jackie Elliott.

“It is a pleasure for the Grants Allocation Sub-committee members and staff to be able to assist them with heritage grants.”

