Surf Life Saving Northern Region Weekend Summary And Statistics

On Saturday 22 February, Mangawhai Heads had a double rescue involving a child and grandmother who were swept out by a sudden current caused by large waves. The child was picked up by an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) and the women was tubed to safety. Both patients made it to the beach in a stable condition.

Waipu Cove had a nine year old boy sustain a suspected fracture to his foot after a skim board was dropped on it. After treatment from guards he was transported to hospital by family. Aside from that the only incidents were two Minor First Aids at Ruakaka and one at Waipu, Omaha, Orewa, Muriwai and Piha.

Red Beach closed their patrol flags after Safeswim Auckland reported hazardous water quality at 1pm. This led to lifeguards completing 30 Preventative Actions warning public of the hazard.

On Sunday 23 February, one major first aid took place at Waipu Cove. The patient left in a stable condition. There were four assists in total, two performed at Bethell’s Beach where people drifted outside the flags and were quickly towed back in by lifeguards. Orewa assisted two children on Stand Up Paddleboards approx. 1-2km off shore. No further lifeguard assistance was required in this incident.

Kariaotahi and Sunset Beach both closed their patrolled area due to large surf and very dangerous conditions, other West Coast beaches were close to following suit as well with the large winds and swells.

Weekend Statistics (22/02/2020 – 23/02/2020)

No. of people rescued 2 No. of people assisted 4 No. of major 1st aids 2 No. of minor 1st aids 19 No. of searches 0 No. of PA's 226 No. of Public Involved 812 Peak headcount 6,144 Total hours worked 2185.25

Saturday Statistics (22/02/2020)

No. of people rescued 2 No. of people assisted 0 No. of major 1st aids 1 No. of minor 1st aids 7 No. of searches 0 No. of PA's 119 No. of Public Involved 306 Peak headcount 2,430 Total hours worked 1,001

Sunday Statistics (23/02/2020)

No. of people rescued 0 No. of people assisted 4 No. of major 1st aids 1 No. of minor 1st aids 12 No. of searches 0 No. of PA's 107 No. of Public Involved 506 Peak headcount 3,714 Total hours worked 1,184.25

Key:

Rescue: When lifeguards save someone from drowning.

PA: Preventative Actions e.g. lifeguards giving people safety instructions e.g. advising to swim between the flags/advising to move away from a rip etc.

Assists: Early intervention by lifeguards to prevent member of public from getting into major difficulty.

Public Involved: Number of people lifeguards interacted with.

2019-2020 Beach Safety Messages

1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

2. Ask a lifeguard for advice

3. Don't overestimate your ability

4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times

5. Never swim or surf alone

6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore

7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket

8. If in doubt, stay out!

9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police

10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

