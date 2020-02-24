Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayoral Taskforce: Three Waters Terms of Reference

Monday, 24 February 2020, 7:40 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Purpose

The purpose of the Mayoral Taskforce: Three Waters is to inquire into specific problems relating to water issues in Wellington, and identify initiatives to address these issues by recommending an action plan to Wellington City Council.

Scope

The Scope of the Taskforce is to review matters within the boundaries of Wellington City as follows:

a) Review the state of Wellington’s water services infrastructure which includes:

• The amount of water leakage along private connections and public networks prior to water reaching its destination.

• The quality of drinking water within Wellington City

• The amount of leakage from wastewater networks (and private connections) into stormwater networks and their impact on natural waterways and beaches.

b) Review the current asset management plans for three waters and adequacy of the current renewals and maintenance programme.

c) Investigate what is required to deliver a resilient and sustainable long term water services network including:

• The nature of investment required and whether the current Long-term Plan and draft Annual Plan budgets are sufficient to meet the current and future needs of Wellington city.


d) Review the adequacy of service level key performance indicators, including:

a. Timeframes for response and repair issues;

b. Reviewing the support available to residents in times of disruption.

e) Review the use of the contractor model for the delivery of services by WWL.

f) Review the Governance arrangements in place relating to water services infrastructure in Wellington (noting that it is a regional entity) including:

• the governance arrangements between Wellington City Council and Wellington Water Limited;

• Identifying whether improvements can be made to the way in which Wellington Water and Wellington City Council work together;

• The relationship between Iwi mana whenua, Wellington City Council and Wellington Water in relation to water services issues in Wellington.

g) Any other matters that relate to the Purpose and which arise during the Taskforce’s operation.

h) Implement a Communications and Engagement approach that keeps businesses, communities and interested parties well informed including:

• Reviewing communication with residents including in times of disruption;

• Reviewing the communication systems in place between Wellington City Council, residents and other bodies including Greater Wellington Regional Council and Regional Public Health including the determination of health warnings.

i) Make recommendations to Wellington City Council on the issues above which may include recommended action plans, mitigation strategies and opportunities, while ensuring that any proposed solutions strengthens our communities, brings people together and builds a sustainable and resilient community.

Membership

j) The Mayoral Taskforce shall be comprised as follows:

• The Mayor Andy Foster (Chairperson)

• Chair of Council-Controlled Organisations Subcommittee

• Chair of Finance, Audit and Risk Subcommittee

• Portfolio Leader on Infrastructure – Three Waters

• Up to two further Councillors (names to be confirmed);

• One representative of the Wellington Water Ltd Board; (name to be confirmed);

• One representative of the Wellington Water Committee (name to be confirmed);

k) Two Iwi mana whenua representatives will be invited to join the Mayoral Taskforce (names to be confirmed).

l) The Mayor may appoint a Deputy Chairperson.

m) The Mayor has the power to co-opt members as required.

Administrative matters

Timing: The Taskforce will report back to the full Council. Regular progress reports will be provided by the Taskforce and made publicly available. The timing of the reports will allow for input into the final 2020/21 Annual Plan.

Support: The Taskforce shall be supported by Wellington City Council as designated and directed by the Chief Executive Officer. This shall include the provision of independent and specialist expertise.

Meetings: The Taskforce shall meet on an as required basis. Telephone conferences may be held in between these dates for the purpose of discussion or consultation on papers. The Taskforce can determine its meeting protocol and procedures, and invite any person or party to attend to assist the Taskforce with its inquiry.

Media: The Mayor of Wellington will be the spokesperson for all communication in relation to the Taskforce.

Conflict of interest: Members should discuss any potential conflict of interest with the Chairperson and may be required to remove themselves from the discussion.


