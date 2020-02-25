Northland Police Launch Homicide Investigation In Kaikohe

Northland Police have launched a homicide investigation following a firearms incident in Kaikohe on Monday night.

Police were called the corner of Heke and Hongi Streets in Kaikohe at 8.45pm following reports of a firearm being discharged.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Area Investigations Manager for Mid and Far North CIB, says upon arrival a male was located near a vehicle in a critical condition.

“At the time this male was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital for treatment, but sadly he has died enroute to hospital,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell.

The scene where the incident occurred was put under scene guard overnight and a scene examination will be carried out today.

Police are currently speaking with a person and they are assisting us with our enquiries.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dalzell says at this stage Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Our investigation is still in its early stages and a further update will be provided once there is further information is available.”

© Scoop Media

