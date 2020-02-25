Serious Crash, SH4, Manunui - Central
Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 7:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a serious
crash on State Highway 4, Manunui.
Police were
notified of the two vehicle collision at 6:06
pm.
Initial indications are that one person has
sustained serious injuries.
State Highway 4 between
Mahoe Road and Tanoa Street will likely be closed for
several
hours.
