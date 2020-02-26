One Person Has Died Following A Serious Crash On SH4
Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 8:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died after a crash
on State Highway 4, Manunui.
Police were notified of
the two vehicle collision at 6:06 pm.
State Highway 4
between Mahoe Road and Tanoa Street remains closed closed
for several hours.
Police would like to thank
motorists for their
patience.
© Scoop Media
