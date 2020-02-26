SH 5 Near Tarawera Is Down To One Lane Due To A Break Down/blockage.
Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 4:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH 5 near Tarawera is down to one lane due to a
break down/blockage - Breakdown/blockage - State Highway 5,
Tarawera - Eastern"
State Highway 5 near
Tarawera is down to one lane due to a truck that has broken
down on the highway.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays.
