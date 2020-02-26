Fatal Crash, Mokotua - Southern
Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 6:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash between a car and a
quad bike on Mokotua Road, Mokotua, near
Invercargill.
The crash was reported about 4:10pm
today.
The road has been closed at the northern end
and the Serious Crash Unit will attend the
scene.
