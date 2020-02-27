Police Urge Local Business To Be Vigilant

Christchurch Police are aware of recent rise in burglaries in inner city areas targeting cafe and convenience stores.

Police will continue to work hard to prevent, respond, investigate and resolve burglaries but we cannot do it alone.

Central city food and retail businesses are advised to be diligent and take what preventative measures they can, including removing all cash from their premises.

People need to ensure their buildings are secure and valuable property is not left out when they shut down at the end of their working day.

Staff should check that alarms and CCTV systems are functioning well and check cameras are being cleaned and set correctly.

Make sure you look out for your neighbours and report any suspicious vehicles or people to Police, noting down things like number plates and descriptions of people if you can.

Ensure you take all possible safely precautions regarding your property and vehicles.

While Police patrols offer community reassurance and crime prevention, we still need members of our community to let us know what's going on.

If you see a crime being committed, please call 111 immediately.

