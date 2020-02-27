Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Refurbishments For Carriages On Wairarapa Train Line

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 9:21 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Train passengers on the Wairarapa Line will enjoy refurbishments to carriages with work already underway to improve comfort for customers.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Transport Committee Chair Roger Blakeley says carriages are being refurbished to improve the customer experience on board and address the outdated equipment and furniture.

“All of the 24 carriages on the Wairarapa Line are being upgraded with interior and exterior improvements including air conditioning overhauls and upgrades.

“Seating will be more comfortable thanks to new cushions for the bases, backs and headrests and new covers to match, and the flip down seats will also be updated,” Cr Blakeley says.

Other interior work includes grab rails on the seat backs being refurbished and repainted in Metlink green, tables having their edges refreshed, and new carpet. The exterior of the carriages will be completely repainted, and the windows’ glass replaced.

“We have commenced an overhaul programme on the carriage air conditioning units, with a number of key components replaced to improve reliability and increase cooling capacity.

“To avoid disruptions and impacts on carriage availability, while fast tracking improvements for customers, we are undertaking the seat and table improvements separate from the painting, windows and carpet replacement projects.

“The seat and table improvements can be undertaken around routine carriage maintenance, while the painting, windows and carpet replacement requires the carriage to be out of service for several weeks, and is not expected to be fully completed until the end of 2022,” Cr Blakeley says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 