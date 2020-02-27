Apology –22 February 2011 Christchurch Earthquake

On behalf of Christchurch City Council Mayor Lianne Dalziel has made a formal apology to the families of those who died in the 22 February 2011 earthquake and those who were injured, at events in Christchurch and Japan.

Please visit Newsline for an op-ed piece by the Mayor on the apology.

And visit https://www.ccc.govt.nz/earthquake-apology for a video of the apology, and the full text of the apology in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and Thai.

