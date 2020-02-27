Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2020 A Year Of Growth And Opportunity For Kāpiti

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 10:41 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Kāpiti, 26 February 2020 - Kāpiti’s businesses are quietly confident entering 2020, with the business community welcoming news Transmission Gully is due to open in November.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce recently surveyed its members and businesses operating in the region and found 46% of respondents expected the economy to get better over the next 12 months, and 69.7% are confident in their own business outlook over the next year.


Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the Kāpiti Chamber, says 2020 is a pivotal year for Kāpiti, and it’s pleasing to see businesses are starting the year on a positive note.

“Transmission Gully due to open in November, and the confirmed funding for four lanes from Ōtaki to Levin provides certainty to local businesses, and we look forward to seeing the flow-on effects of these two significant projects. Now, we want our businesses to start thinking ahead about how they can make the most of these new connections south and north.

“The latest data from Infometrics shows our economic growth was half the rate of New Zealand’s in 2019, and our productivity declined. We need to leverage infrastructure like Transmission Gully and start planning now.

“A study commissioned by the Kāpiti Coast District Council in 2017 found there were immediate benefits to the local economy when the Kāpiti Expressway opened, with a 22.2% jump at Kāpiti Landing/Te Roto area - this means more money is being spent in our local businesses, so imagine what Transmission Gully will do,” says Jacinda Thorn.

Angela Buswell, Kāpiti Coast Councillor responsible for Economic Development, says the long-waited for Economic Development Strategy is near completion.

“A working group, including the Chamber, Council staff and community stakeholders have spent over 12 months refreshing our plan, and we’re hoping it will be signed by the Council next month.

“There’s a positive feeling amongst the community, particularly with Te Raukura Ti Kāpiti opening last week. This project was supported by many local businesses which shows the collective power of our business community. We’re excited about the future,” says Angela Buswell.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 