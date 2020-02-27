Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Couple Of Fronts Moving North Deliver Rain, But Not Where It’s Wanted

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 1:44 pm
Press Release: MetService


MetService is forecasting varied weather for Aotearoa over the weekend, with two fronts bringing rain, but not for the areas that need it.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best says: “The upper North Island has been under the influence of ridges of high pressure for quite some time leading to fine, warm, dry conditions. Unfortunately, the ridge currently in place looks well anchored there for the next four or five days.”

“Areas where precipitation is not really needed see a couple of rain-bearing fronts from today through Saturday. MetService already have a number of Severe Weather Warnings and Watches in force associated with the first of these fronts,” continues Best.

The first cold front moves up the South Island this afternoon and evening, while overnight tonight the second cold front moves north. They come together to combine over Cook Strait on Saturday morning bringing morning rain to the Capital and a showery southerly change is expected on Saturday afternoon. In contrast, the Auckland Rainbow Parade on Saturday can look forward to warm weather, mainly fine conditions and northwest breezes.

As the combined cold front moves north it begins to lose its intensity over the centre of the North Island, before fading away about Rotorua and Hawkes Bay.

Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure builds across the South Island during Saturday and Sunday, eventually moving over the North Island on Monday, bringing settled weather.

Temperatures stay warm over most of the country today and through Sunday, with the forecast maxima for many upper North Island locations reaching the high 20’s and even 30C in some locations. However, the drawback is that humidities are also expected to be high across the upper North Island from Sunday into the start of next week.

The South Island also will have warm days today and tomorrow, with Alexandra climbing to 28C, Christchurch to 29C and Kaikoura to 30C on Friday. South Island temperatures are forecast to revert to near average for this time of year during Saturday and Sunday in the wake of a cold front.

