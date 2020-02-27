Name Release: Mangakowhai Road, Piopio, Fatal Crash
Thursday, 27 February 2020, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the person who died in a crash on
State Highway 3 near Mangakowhai Road, Piopio, on Sunday 23
February.
He was 69-year-old Kevin John Rule of
Manunui.
Police extend their sympathies to his family
and
friends.
