Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Calls For More Support To Protect Indigenous Biodiversity

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 6:55 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington Regional Council today agreed to adopt a submission on the Government’s proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity, which outlines the need for more support and resources from Government.

Greater Wellington Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor says this National Policy Statement (NPS) is the most significant move to protect our indigenous biodiversity since the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA).

“The NPS has been in the pipeline for a long time, and as an environmental protection agency, we fully support stronger direction on the protection of indigenous biodiversity.

“However, a range of actions will need to be implemented by local authorities by 2028 which will create significant resourcing challenges for us as a regional council and could come back to communities through their rates,” Cr Gaylor says.

For Greater Wellington, these actions will include working with territorial authorities and tangata whenua to identify the locations of taonga species and ecosystems, providing further incentives to landowners to restore and enhance indigenous biodiversity, and making changes to our regional policy statement.

“Our submission emphasises our support for the NPS and commitment to maintaining indigenous biodiversity, however, we believe the direction of the NPS could be strengthened to ensure it achieves its objectives.

“We have outlined a range of points in the submission which include the suggestion that we need guidance to accompany the NPS and direct support to implement it.

“Greater Wellington supports the intention of an integrated approach which incorporates tangata whenua values as outlined in the NPS, but we don’t think it provides enough real world direction to councils or facilitates a genuine leadership role for mana whenua,” Cr Gaylor says.

The maintenance of indigenous biodiversity, alongside freshwater, is one of Greater Wellington’s top priorities with over $40 million invested into initiatives that support biodiversity each year.

“This work includes our Key Native Ecosystem programme which works across both public and private land to protect and restore high value sites for biodiversity across over 48,000 hectares of our region.

“Supporting biodiversity is an essential role that Greater Wellington plays and the NPS will help towards ensuring the protection of our indigenous biodiversity, and while communities and private landowners have made great strides in this direction, effective implementation of the NPS will simply not be possible without further support from Government,” Cr Gaylor says.

Government will receive the submission, which will be accompanied by a letter to the Associate Minister for the Environment, by March 13.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 