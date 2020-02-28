Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Opotiki Harbour funding – community will grab opportunity

Friday, 28 February 2020, 9:19 am
Press Release: Opotiki District Council

Opotiki Harbour funding – community will ‘grab opportunity with both hands


Ōpōtiki Mayor, Lyn Riesterer said she was thrilled with today’s announcement of funding for the build of Ōpōtiki’s Harbour and that the community would be keen to celebrate this historic milestone. Regional Economic Development Minister, Shane Jones said that the PGF would be investing $79.4 million in the project to help unlock the full aquaculture potential on Ōpōtiki’s doorstep.

“This decision from central government is the culmination of 15 years of hard graft by the Council, Whakatōhea, private businesses and the wider community to bring this vision to reality.

“Our figures and planning have held up under intense scrutiny and we are thrilled that this is on the cusp of becoming a reality.

“We are what we like to call ‘spade-ready’. Short of having money in our account to start spending on people and materials, we are ready to go. We have the contracts and consents and the project plans. This funding is our green light.

“The harbour and its associated industry is a game changer for Ōpōtiki. This is the start of a new era for our district – new jobs, new industry and a new way forward. And we are more than ready to grab this opportunity with both hands – get our rangatahi into real, long term and meaningful work. I can’t wait to see the innovative future we build for ourselves with this kick start,” Ms Riesterer said.

The $79.4 million funding announcement was made by Ministers Jones and Nash at the Infrastructure Conference in Auckland earlier today [subs 28 February 2020]. The funding comes from the Provincial Growth Fund.

This funding is in addition to $20 million pledged by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council in 2013 as part of its Regional Infrastructure Fund. This funding established the local and regional commitment to the project. In the years since, the Eastern Bay councils have continued to work closely and align the area’s long term vision and regional funding projects.

Former Mayor, John Forbes, has advocated for this outcome for more than 20 years and said it was a proud moment for the whole community.

“This project is an excellent example of central, regional and local government working together in partnership with iwi, industry and private businesses to bring the best outcome not just for us here in Ōpōtiki, but also for the region and for the nation.

“It is conventional infrastructure – like a road or a railway line or high speed internet – it underpins our economy. Where infrastructure goes, it enables new industry, new opportunities and growth.

“This project will boost New Zealand’s growing aquaculture industry and make us world-leaders in sustainable, high-value protein production. All in an area of provincial New Zealand that has a recent history of high deprivation and under employment.

“Ōpōtiki is using this exciting piece of infrastructure to transform the social and economic future for the district,” Mr Forbes said.

Lyn Riesterer said that the community was ready to celebrate.

“I’m sure we’ll be taking a moment to celebrate this historic announcement and then we’ll get down to the brass tacks of making ourselves a harbour entrance.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Opotiki District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 