Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hui For Regional Māori Economic Strategy

Friday, 28 February 2020, 10:43 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

The second round of community hui on the development of a stronger, more sustainable Māori economy in the Wellington region will take place throughout March. Communities across the region are encouraged to go along and share ideas.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Senior Māori Economic Development Advisor Te Puritanga Jefferies says the hui will contribute to building a strategy that will enable greater self-determination for Māori in developing prosperous communities region-wide.

“During our first round of hui we gained some fantastic feedback and had invaluable conversations with people on what is important to them and how they would like to shape the Māori Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan.

“At the next series of hui we will briefly present on the draft components of the strategy and mahi to date, before passing the rākau to attendees to make comments, adjustments and give feedback.

“This initiative has been driven by Ara Tahi, Greater Wellington's mana whenua partnership forum, who have appointed mana whenua representatives onto a regional advisory board to work alongside Council,” Te Puritanga says.

The core working group, which consists of Greater Wellington staff, the advisory board and contractors from the Victoria Business School, has focused on engaging with Māori communities of any age, background and interest. However there has also been a focus on rangatahi and Māori businesses because of their ability to drive the broader Māori economy in the future.

“The strategy and action plan provides a point of co-ordination for the already significant economic activity underway at local, regional, iwi and organisation levels, and is a vehicle for enhancing and developing new ideas and collaboration,” Te Puritanga says.

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter says this strategy is vital for the region moving forward and encourages communities to get involved and have their voices heard.

“The hui on the Māori Economic Development Strategy is for anyone who wants to see better opportunities for Māori across the region. A strategy and action plan will be launched in May and it is important for that to include the direct feedback of our communities,” Chair Ponter says.

The hui will take place in the Wairarapa, Wellington city, Porirua, Lower Hutt and Kapiti throughout March and a kai will be provided to all participants – nau mai, haere mai.

For more information on the hui visit: https://haveyoursay.gw.govt.nz/ruruku

 

NOTE TO EDITORS

HUI DATES AND LOCATIONS:

PĀPĀWAI: Thursday 5 March, Pāpāwai Marae, Greytown 5:30pm – 7:30pm.

WAIRARAPA KI TE TONGA: Tuesday 10 March, Pae Tū Mōkai ō Tauira, 23 North Soldiers Settlement Rd, Featherston: 5:30pm – 7:30pm.
PŌNEKE: Thursday, 12 March, Āpōpō CreativeTech Hub, 234 Wakefield Street, Te Aro, Wellington, 11:30am – 1:30pm.

PORIRUA: Tuesday 17 March, Community Room, Te Puni Kōkiri House, 12 Hagley Street, Porirua, 5:30pm – 7:30pm.
TE AWAKAIRANGI: Tuesday 24 March, Te Kakano o Te Aroha Marae, cnr Randwick Rd & York Ave, Moera, Lower Hutt, 5:30pm – 7:30pm.
KAPITI: Ra2, Ngā Purapura, Te Wānanga o Raukawa, 144 Tasman Road, Otaki, 5:30pm – 7:30pm.
 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 