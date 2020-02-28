Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Eastern Bay To Boom Following PGF Funding

Friday, 28 February 2020, 12:24 pm
Press Release: TOI EDA

This week  has seen three separate funding announcements in the eastern Bay of Plenty through the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF). Taken together, Toi EDA Chair, David Turner, said it represented an opportunity to make an intergenerational transformation to the Eastern BOP.

1. PGF funding of $19.9 million was announced to develop infrastructure at the Putauaki Trust Industrial Hub in Kawerau to build rail siding and roads to connect the area to transport, ports and global markets.

2. A further $10.6 million was invested in the remote community of Raukokere to design and build a water storage scheme that will act as a catalyst for under-utilised, under-developed Māori land.

3. And funding for the Ōpōtiki Harbour project of $79.4 million was announced at the Auckland Infrastructure Conference, the biggest investment the PGF has made to date.

David Turner, Chair of Toi EDA, said that it had been a big week for the Eastern Bay of Plenty and the injection of funding would have a lasting impact.

“The Eastern Bay of Plenty has some poor statistics around unemployment and under employment, low average incomes, poor health and housing outcomes and so on. This is particularly true for our young people.

“It’s for this reason, central government highlighted the Eastern Bay as a ‘surge region’. Like Toi EDA, the government can see we have so much potential – pristine waters, great climate, geothermal energy, and amazing people. This funding helps us to unlock that potential and to improve our growth and wellbeing statistics.

“However, ultimately the responsibility to deliver these outcomes rests on us, the Eastern Bay community. The government with this support has given us an enormous boost, and now the baton of responsibility passes to us to deliver the outcomes that these projects promise.

“Toi EDA will be working to support this process over the next couple of years as the projects come to life,” Mr Turner said.

The funding announcements were also welcomed by Toi EDA’s General Manager, Karl Gradon, who said that the work done over the past few years would show its value in light of this flurry of funding announcements.

Toi EDA has already established workforce programmes in anticipation of the funding, such as the establishment of the Driver Operator Training Centre to train local driver and operator skills, and logistics and warehousing.

“We have been working in the background with communities to ensure that our region is ready for the changes that this infrastructure will bring and to reduce the ‘lag’ that can often accompany a funding announcement of this type. Our Workforce Development Manager, Barbara MacLennan has been working with partners to ensure people know the opportunities emerging and that they can gain the skills and qualifications they need right here in the Eastern Bay. We have also been working with industry and councils to better understand and plan for the coming growth so that together we are in a good position to hit the ground running,” Mr Gradon said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from TOI EDA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 